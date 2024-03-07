Nagaland University Enhances Digital Education with Faculty Development Programme

DIMAPUR -- Nagaland University's School of Agricultural Science (SAS: NU) and School of Engineering & Technology (NU: SET) campuses recently concluded a three-day faculty development programme and ICT workshop. Aimed at capacity building for online and blended learning courses, the event, sponsored by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi, marked a significant step towards digital education enhancement.

Empowering Educators with Digital Tools

The workshop focused on 'Design, develop and deliver online/blended learning courses,' providing faculty members with an invaluable platform to learn and engage with various e-learning tools and resources. Prof. K Srinivas, the resource person, emphasized the importance of e-learning tools in enhancing online teaching and the necessity for teachers to continuously update their knowledge to maintain relevance. He highlighted that while ICT tools facilitate smoother learning, they cannot replace the value of one-on-one human interactions, underscoring the need for teachers to be empathetic, interested, and enthusiastic.

Hands-on Experiential Learning and Technical Sessions

Prof. VK Vidyarthi, dean of NU: SET, detailed the workshop's structure, which included 10 technical sessions on various e-resources and their applications, coupled with hands-on experiential learning opportunities. The sessions aimed to give faculty a comprehensive understanding of the digital tools at their disposal, encouraging them to integrate these resources into their teaching methodologies effectively. Prof. Vidyarthi also announced that online classes would extend for an additional 30 days through Google Classroom, with Prof. K Srinivas facilitating this continued learning.

Feedback and Future Directions

Feedback from the participants indicated a positive reception, with many acknowledging the workshop's role in enhancing their digital teaching capabilities. The closing ceremony, chaired by Prof. Akali Sema, pro vice chancellor of NU: SAS, included a vote of thanks by Prof. Malini B Sharma, reflecting the collaborative effort in organizing the event. This initiative not only signifies Nagaland University's commitment to adopting digital education practices but also sets a precedent for other institutions in the region to follow.

As digital education continues to evolve, initiatives like the faculty development programme at Nagaland University play a pivotal role in ensuring educators are well-equipped to meet the changing demands of the educational landscape. By embracing digital tools and resources, educators can enhance the learning experience, making it more accessible, flexible, and tailored to student needs. This transition towards digital education, while challenging, is essential for preparing students to succeed in an increasingly digital world.