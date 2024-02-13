NAACP Rallies Community to Support East Side Gainesville Schools

Alachua County NAACP rallies community for East Side Gainesville schools

On February 13, 2024, the Alachua County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a call to action during an event in Gainesville. The urgent request? Volunteers to support the struggling schools on the city's East Side and in Hawthorne.

Bridging the gap in education

With a goal to boost all schools to a B rating or above, Evelyn Foxx, President of the Alachua County NAACP, emphasized the importance of community involvement in improving the educational landscape.

Foxx stated, “The disparity in parental involvement between different parts of the county is evident, and we need to come together to bridge this gap. Volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of these students, and in turn, help raise their schools' performance.”

The meeting highlighted the positive impact volunteers can have on students, including improved testing scores and increased motivation. Five school principals from the area spoke passionately about the importance of community involvement in education.

The many faces of volunteering

Volunteers are desperately needed to fill various roles, such as classroom assistance, cafeteria duties, reading programs, and mentoring. The district also encourages the donation of supplies and incentives, such as gift cards, to further motivate students.

One of the most pressing issues facing these schools is absenteeism. Consistency from volunteers is highly valued, as it helps create a stable and supportive learning environment for the students.

The ripple effect of truancy

The district's equity director spoke about the consequences of habitual truancy, which can lead to a cycle of academic and social challenges for students. By addressing this issue head-on, volunteers can help break the cycle and set students on a path to success.

Additionally, the Parent Academy, which offers resources and support for families, was mentioned as an essential tool to engage parents and guardians in their children's education.

For those interested in volunteering, visit the provided link or contact the Alachua County School District directly. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of East Side Gainesville and Hawthorne students.

As the NAACP's rallying cry demonstrates, the power of community involvement in education cannot be underestimated. By working together, we can help ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed.