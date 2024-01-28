NAAC Reforms Accreditation System for Higher Education in India

In a significant development, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of India has announced major reforms in its accreditation system for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Moving away from the existing grading system, the institutions will now be classified under a binary system as either "accredited" or "not accredited." This pivotal change aims to bring more institutions under the ambit of the accreditation process and inculcate a culture of quality in higher education.

Driving Excellence in Higher Education

Under the new system, accredited institutions will be assigned levels ranging from one to five. This innovative approach is expected to stimulate a strong drive towards excellence, with level five earmarking "Institutions of Global Excellence for Multi-Disciplinary Research and Education." The objective is to position Indian HEIs among the top global institutions. The binary accreditation system is slated for implementation within the next four months, while the Maturity-Based Graded Accreditation (levels 1 to 5) will be incorporated by December 2024.

Aligning with Global Best Practices

The new measures echo global best practices and are part of a comprehensive set of recommendations put forward by an expert committee. The committee's mandate was to enhance the approval, assessment, accreditation, and ranking systems of Indian HEIs. These recommendations also emphasize mentoring institutions in rural and remote locations, stakeholder validation for data reliability, and the introduction of a "One Nation One Data Platform" to ensure data integrity and transparency.

One Nation, One Data Platform

A significant facet of the reforms is the introduction of the 'One Nation One Data Platform.' This platform is envisioned to provide transparency and integrity in the handling of institutional data. It will also facilitate customized ranking based on multiple parameters such as industry, funding agencies, and student preferences. With these reforms, NAAC aims to create a higher education ecosystem in India that is on par with global standards, fostering a culture of quality, transparency, and continuous improvement.