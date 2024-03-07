Mysuru Aims for Zero Illiteracy by 2026-27: Empowering 3.16 Lakh Adults through Education

Mysuru district, grappling with a significant illiteracy rate among adults, has embarked on an ambitious journey towards eradicating illiteracy by the year 2026-27. Utilizing the latest census data, the district's Department of Adult Education has charted a comprehensive plan leveraging three key schemes from the zilla panchayat, state government, and Central government to educate an estimated 3.16 lakh adults currently identified as illiterate.

Strategic Interventions and Progress

The illiteracy rates in Mysuru, based on the 2011 census data, have seen a gradual decline from 3.53 lakh in 2019-20 to 3,16,928 by 2022-23. This progress is attributed to the annual educational interventions targeting individuals above the age of 15 who lack basic literacy skills. Remarkably, the initiative is inclusive, offering education opportunities to individuals up to the age of 100, although participation among those above 80 remains rare. The focus is pronounced in Mysuru taluk, which reports the highest number of illiterates, while KR Nagar emerges as the area with the lowest illiteracy figures.

Challenges in Female Literacy

One of the critical challenges in the district's literacy drive is the gender disparity in illiteracy rates. Data reveals that out of the current illiterate population, 1.17 lakh are women, underscoring the need for targeted educational programs that address the barriers preventing women from accessing education. The disparity is not just a numeric concern but reflects deeper societal structures that limit women's educational attainment in the region.

Funding and Future Goals

The district adult education officer, C Shrinivas, outlines an optimistic future, with plans to educate 74,000 individuals starting from the 2022-23 period to achieve the 100% literacy rate target by 2026-27. The adult education programmes are well-funded and supported under three schemes, including the Zilla Panchayat Link Document Fund, 1,000 Gram Panchayat schemes of the state government, and the Nava Bharata Saksharata Karyakrama. With 15,648 people already covered in 2022-23, the initiative is on a firm trajectory towards realizing its ambitious goal.

The drive towards a literate Mysuru by 2026-27 is not just an educational initiative but a bold step towards social empowerment. By addressing illiteracy, Mysuru not only aims to enhance the quality of life for its residents but also to unlock the district's full potential in socio-economic terms. As this journey unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor the progress and adapt strategies to ensure that the goal of zero illiteracy is not just a target but a reality for Mysuru.