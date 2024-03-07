Mustang Public Schools Break Ground on Elementary 9 with Community Support

Mustang, Oklahoma, witnessed a significant milestone in its educational landscape on Wednesday, as Mustang Public Schools (MPS) held a groundbreaking ceremony for Elementary 9.

Supported by Momentum23 Bond voters, the event at SW 44th and Sara Rd saw participation from students, community members, and school officials, symbolizing a collective effort towards enhancing educational opportunities.

Community Comes Together for Education

The ceremony featured active involvement from MPS students Elizabeth Barrick, Kyndal Honeman, Iris Wiggins, and Cannon Eidson, emphasizing the project's impact on the students' future. Superintendent Charles Bradley highlighted the construction's broader significance, stating, "This groundbreaking is about laying the foundation for our students' future success." The event illustrated the community's united vision for advancing education in Mustang.

Leadership Acknowledges Support and Vision

School Board President Todd Lovelace expressed gratitude towards the community's commitment, while Vice President Chad Schroeder and Clerk Travis Helling reflected on the hard work and dedication leading to this moment. Their messages underscored a shared dedication to creating an optimal learning environment, echoing a sentiment of profound thanks to everyone who contributed to turning this dream into a reality.

A New Chapter for Mustang Public Schools

The groundbreaking of Elementary 9 marks the start of a promising new chapter in Mustang's educational narrative. The ceremony not only represents the physical construction of a new building but also the community's investment in the future of its children. By fostering an environment that inspires and empowers, Mustang Public Schools is set on a path to exceed educational needs and shape future generations.