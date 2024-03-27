Muktijoddha Scholarship Scheme: 1,890 students to receive scholarships from India this year

The High Commission of India revealed the upcoming disbursement of the 'Nutan India-Bangladesh Maitree Muktijoddha Sontan Scholarship,' a gesture commemorating the enduring bonds between the two nations. This year, a substantial sum of Tk 6.78 crore will be allocated to 1,890 deserving students from Bangladesh, in a concerted effort to honor the legacy of the country's freedom fighters through educational support.

Evolution and Expansion of the Scholarship Scheme

Launched in 2006, the Muktijoddha Scholarship Scheme initially set out to support 2,000 students annually - 1,000 each from undergraduate and higher secondary levels, with undergraduates receiving Tk24,000 annually for four years, and higher secondary students receiving Tk10,000 annually for two years. The scheme underwent a significant revamp in 2017 during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, which saw the scholarship amounts being revised to Tk50,000 for undergraduates and Tk20,000 for higher secondary students, respectively. Since its inception, the scheme has benefited over 22,128 students, utilizing funds amounting to Tk 57.08 crore.

2024 Disbursement: A Step Towards Educational Empowerment

This year's scholarships will be granted to 890 higher secondary students and 1,000 undergraduates, with the disbursement process scheduled from March 27 to March 31, 2024. In a move towards efficiency and transparency, the scholarship amounts will be directly transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). This method not only ensures that the support reaches the intended recipients without delay but also reflects the scheme's commitment to leveraging technology for educational empowerment.

Collaborative Efforts for Inclusive Education

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh has been instrumental in the successful implementation of the scholarship scheme. Its collaboration with the High Commission of India underscores a shared vision for inclusive education and the recognition of the sacrifices made by Bangladesh's freedom fighters. By selecting students from all corners of Bangladesh, the scheme fosters a sense of national unity and pride, while simultaneously building bridges of friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and India.

As this year's scholarship disbursement unfolds, it stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and shared values between Bangladesh and India. By investing in the education of young minds, both nations are laying the groundwork for a future that honors the past while looking forward to shared prosperity and mutual respect.