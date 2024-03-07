MTU Cork Social Care Graduates Face Uncertainty Without Coru Accreditation

Some 18 months after The Echo first highlighted concerns, Munster Technological University (MTU) Cork's Social Care Work (BA) graduates remain on edge as their course still lacks official accreditation from Coru, Ireland's regulator for health and social care professionals. Despite Coru's new Social Care Workers Register, which mandates listed qualifications for registration, MTU Cork's program is conspicuously absent, leaving its graduates in limbo regarding their professional futures.

Accreditation Odyssey

MTU Cork's journey towards securing necessary accreditation for its Social Care Work (BA) course has been fraught with challenges. Initially applying early in 2022, the university withdrew its application, only to reapply in March 2023. This move, however, has placed the program and its students in a precarious position. Coru's stringent approval process, which can take up to 18 months, is based on an educational provider's ability to meet set standards. With Coru yet to approve MTU Cork's application, the clock is ticking for both current students and recent graduates.

Grandparenting: A Temporary Reprieve?

In response to the accreditation delay, Coru has introduced a 'grandparenting' process, allowing those with relevant qualifications or two years' professional experience within the last five years to register temporarily. This stopgap measure offers a glimmer of hope for MTU Cork's Social Care Work (BA) graduates. However, this option comes with a deadline of November 2025, adding pressure on students and recent graduates to gain the necessary experience in the field.

Looking Ahead

The future remains uncertain for MTU Cork's Social Care Work (BA) course and its graduates. While MTU Cork is committed to achieving Coru accreditation, the outcome is not guaranteed. Coru's final decision, expected later this year, will determine the professional path for many of MTU Cork's social care students and graduates. As the deadline for the grandparenting process approaches, the importance of securing accreditation cannot be overstated, with the careers of many young professionals hanging in the balance.