MTN's Selorm Adadevoh Advocates for Investment in Digital Education in Africa

In a compelling call to action, MTN Group's Chief Commercial Manager, Selorm Adadevoh, underscored the necessity of investing in education infrastructure attuned to the digital space during a vibrant panel discussion at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues. Adadevoh addressed Africa's urgent need to not only invest in infrastructure but also to augment such investments with pertinent skills training for the burgeoning youth population.

Advocating for a Digital Mindset Shift

Adadevoh signaled the need for a shift in mindset that would thrust Africa towards developing the right infrastructure to bolster the digital realm. He was critical of the continent's inclination to 'sell its birth rights,' urging instead for an emphasis on human capital, skills, financing, and solution-driven research.

Maximizing Investment through Education

The MTN chief advocated for a comprehensive investment in educational systems supportive of technology, innovation, and digital transformation. This, he argued, would generate demand and utilize infrastructure investments to their fullest potential.

'Delivering Prosperity in Africa'

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues, a three-day event hosted at the Presidential Lodge in Peduase, Eastern Region, will conclude tomorrow. The final day's theme is centered on proposing measures to attain prosperity in Africa under the banner 'Delivering Prosperity in Africa: Produce, Add Value and Trade'.