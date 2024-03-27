MTN, Pan-Atlantic University Launch Groundbreaking Media Innovation Programme for 2024

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and the School of Media and Communications at Pan Atlantic University have announced a strategic partnership to roll out the third edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme. This initiative aims to redefine the media landscape by providing a platform for media professionals to harness technology and innovation in their fields. Set to commence on May 20, 2024, at the Pan Atlantic University campus in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, this program promises to be a transformative journey for the twenty selected fellows.

Advertisment

Empowering Media Practitioners with Innovative Tools

The programme is meticulously designed to arm media practitioners with cutting-edge tools and insights into the dynamic nature of media today. Through an immersive curriculum, which includes a study visit to the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, participants will delve into various aspects of media innovation. This six-month fully funded certificate fellowship will expose fellows to the interplay between media and technology, equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive amidst the industry's evolving realities. The ultimate goal is to foster a breed of media professionals who can navigate the technological challenges and opportunities of the modern media landscape.

Building a Bridge between Media and Technology

Advertisment

Highlighting the programme's significance, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, emphasized the critical role of the media in society. He remarked on the importance of equipping media practitioners with the tools and opportunities to innovate, thereby enhancing societal development. Additionally, Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya, Dean of the School of Media and Communication at Pan Atlantic University, pointed out the programme's focus on creativity, ethics, and professionalism. He stressed the need for journalists to adapt to technological advancements to continue playing a pivotal role in society.

A Launchpad for Media Innovation and Career Success

The MTN Media Innovation Programme stands as a beacon for media professionals seeking to expand their horizons and embrace the future of media. By bridging the gap between traditional media practices and technological innovation, the programme aims to catalyze the transformation of the media landscape in Nigeria and beyond. As the 2024 cohort embarks on this exciting journey, the industry awaits the emergence of new voices and perspectives that will shape the future of media. This initiative not only promises to enhance the professional trajectory of the participants but also aims to contribute significantly to the broader discourse on media innovation and technology.