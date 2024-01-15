Mt. Healthy City Schools to Close Tuesday Due to Extreme Weather

In response to the impending extreme weather conditions, Mt. Healthy City Schools has announced a shutdown of all its schools on Tuesday. The decision, which was communicated to parents and students via the school district's Facebook page, comes as meteorologists predict severe wind chills that will make the temperatures feel much lower than they actually are.

Anticipated Weather Conditions

Weather forecasts by Randi Rico of WLWT indicate a harsh scenario for Tuesday morning. At 8 a.m., even though the actual temperature will be hovering around nine degrees, the wind chill will make it feel as low as -6 degrees. As the day progresses, the temperature is expected to reach a high of around 18 degrees, but with the wind factor, it will feel closer to a chilling 5 degrees.

Ensuring Safety Amid Extreme Cold

This move by Mt. Healthy City Schools is aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of both students and faculty members. Exposure to such low temperatures, particularly for extended periods, can lead to serious health issues. By keeping the schools closed, the district is minimizing the risk of children and staff having to commute in these severe conditions.

Widespread Closures Across Chattanooga

The school district's decision is in line with multiple other schools and government offices across Chattanooga, which will also remain closed on Tuesday due to the severe weather conditions. The hazardous road conditions resulting from snowfall and freezing temperatures have prompted this widespread shutdown. In fact, some schools have even announced that they will remain closed through Wednesday.