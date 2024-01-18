MSU Great Debaters Shine at World University Debating Championship

The Midlands State University (MSU) Great Debaters marked their place in the annals of global academia by participating in the World University Debating Championship (WUDC) held at FPT University from December 27, 2023, to January 4, 2024, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The WUDC, a platform that brings together over 250 universities worldwide, is revered as the zenith of competitive debating. The MSU team, a diverse blend of students specializing in Economics, Metallurgical Engineering, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Accounting, was an embodiment of the university’s commitment to educational excellence and the development of articulate global citizens.

Standout Performances

Among the plethora of talents, Nontokozo Zulu and Rebecca Muleya shone brightly. Zulu, with her razor-sharp wit and eloquent delivery, was recognized as one of the top 10 debaters in the world. Muleya, on the other hand, used her platform to champion against early child marriages, securing her place among the top 10 debaters globally.

Legacy of Success

The MSU team, under the astute guidance of coach Mr. Ilunga, has been an unfailing force in the competitive debating sphere, boasting a rich history of success in both regional and international competitions. Their recent performance at the WUDC only adds another feather to their cap, reinforcing the university’s reputation for fostering academic excellence and empowering students.

MSU Debaters: A Decade of Eloquence

Debating at MSU began in 2011, and the Great Debaters have since been an exemplar of consistent overachievement and a formidable debating force. Their success serves as an inspiration for aspiring debaters in Zimbabwe and brings honor to the MSU. The team’s accomplishments are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the robust support system provided by the university.