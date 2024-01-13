Mountgarrett School to Chronicle Its 175-Year Journey in Upcoming Compilation Book

In a step towards commemorating its rich history and heritage, the Mountgarrett based school, one of the earliest educational institutions in Ireland, is working on a compilation book. This project invites past and present students to contribute stories, poems, photographs, and other memorabilia, making it a collective effort to encapsulate the journey of the school. Submissions are open until the end of January, with the school favoring those sent via email.

Preserving Tradition While Embracing Modernity

Principal Pat Rossiter underscores the school’s commitment to its traditions, which have been preserved for over 175 years. At the same time, he acknowledges the importance of adapting to modern educational challenges. Founded by the Christian Brothers in 1849, in the aftermath of the Famine, the school holds the distinction of being the first of its kind in Co Wexford and among the earliest in Ireland.

Evolution and Expansion Over the Years

The school has witnessed considerable development since its inception. It moved to new buildings in 1926, saw a surge in enrollment during the 1960s, and gained national recognition through the Slógadh competitions. The late 1980s and early 1990s marked a significant shift with the introduction of co-education, an expanded curriculum, and enhanced facilities. More recently, the school has seen the addition of new classrooms, specialized rooms, and a lunchroom. Further construction of educational facilities is in the pipeline.

175 Years of Educational Excellence

The school’s 175th anniversary is set to be celebrated with a series of events, including the Tolton Games, a concert, and exhibitions, among others. The compilation book, serving as a testament to the school’s enduring legacy, is expected to be available for purchase by late September. An official launch event is also being planned, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane for all associated with this historic institution.