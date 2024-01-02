en English
Mount Royal University’s Liza Choi: A Champion for Immigrant Education Diversity

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Liza Choi, a distinguished associate professor at Mount Royal University, has been honored with a nomination for the Alberta Newcomers Recognition Award. This recognition stems from her relentless advocacy for fostering educational diversity, particularly for students learning English as a second language. Rooted in her experience as an immigrant from Hong Kong, Choi’s work is a testament to her dedication to improving the lives of newcomers in the educational community.

Challenging the One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Education

Choi’s critique of the prevalent one-size-fits-all approach to education is a cornerstone of her advocacy. She calls for a system that acknowledges and accommodates the heterogeneity of learners, with a particular focus on immigrants. This diversity-aware system, as Choi envisions, would be more responsive to the unique needs and potential of each student, thereby promoting a more inclusive and effective learning environment.

Furthering the Mission through Higher Education

To amplify her impact, Choi has embarked on the pursuit of a Doctor of Education at Western University. Her goal is to deepen her comprehension of higher education and government policy, thereby equipping herself to be a transformative agent in the educational landscape. Through this endeavor, she aims to influence policies and practices in a way that aligns more closely with the diverse needs of immigrant students.

Supporting Chinese Seniors through the Happy 50+ Association

Beyond her academic pursuits, Choi has also been deeply engaged with the Happy 50+ Association, an organization dedicated to assisting Chinese seniors and their families who grapple with cultural and linguistic barriers. Her work with the association has been especially crucial during the pandemic. She spearheaded the development of a website featuring translated articles, and coordinated the distribution of personal protective equipment and bread to elders.

Choi is of the conviction that the infrastructure developed during this project holds potential benefits for other ethnic groups as well. This belief underlines her commitment not just to the Chinese community, but to all immigrant communities in need of support and empowerment.

Education Social Issues
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

