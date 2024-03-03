Mount Carmel School Announces President's List & Honor Roll for 2nd Quarter SY 2023-2024

Mount Carmel School has recently unveiled the names of students who have achieved academic excellence by making it to the President's List and Honor Roll for the second quarter of the School Year 2023-2024. This recognition underscores the students' hard work, dedication, and outstanding academic performance across various grades.

Acknowledging Academic Excellence

The President's List, a prestigious accolade at Mount Carmel School, includes students from the 1st to the 12th grade who have attained a perfect GPA of 4.00 or above. Additionally, these students have demonstrated exceptional character, receiving marks of 'VG' or above in this area. Among the honored are students from diverse grade levels, including Averyrose Malia B. Allen from 1st grade and Avah Marie C. Torres from 12th grade, showcasing the wide range of excellence within the school.

Honor Roll Distinctions

Similarly, the Honor Roll is a testament to the academic diligence of students who have achieved a GPA of 3.66 or above, without any behavior grade of 'U' or 'NI'. This includes achievers from various grades, such as Adam Lee T. Wesley in 1st grade and Jared Joshua G. Terlaje in 12th grade, highlighting the consistent academic efforts of students across the board.

Implications for Future Success

Recognition on the President's List and Honor Roll not only celebrates current academic achievements but also sets a foundation for future success in higher education and beyond. These accolades are indicative of the students' potential to excel in challenging environments, preparing them for the rigors of college and career paths ahead. Mount Carmel School's commitment to acknowledging academic achievement plays a crucial role in motivating students to strive for excellence.