Mother of five pursues lifelong dream of literacy in Kabul outskirts

Farzana, a 48-year-old woman from the outskirts of Kabul, embarks on a daily journey filled with hope and determination to a local literacy center. Her mission is simple yet profound: to learn to read and write, a lifelong dream that has been delayed but never diminished. Despite being a mother of five and facing societal and familial opposition, Farzana's resolve underscores a powerful message about the timeless nature of learning and the right to education.

Challenging the Status Quo

Farzana's journey to literacy is not without its obstacles. Growing up in a community where education, especially for girls, was frowned upon, she and her sister Madina faced immense challenges. From convincing family members to enduring local opposition, their path was fraught with difficulties. The tragic incident at Eshtergram Girls’ High School, where the school was set ablaze, and their principal murdered, marked a significant setback in Farzana's educational journey. This, coupled with her mother's death due to political upheaval and Farzana's early marriage, further delayed her pursuit of learning.

A Renewed Pursuit of Knowledge

Years later, with her children growing up, Farzana seized the opportunity to enroll in a literacy course. Initially, studying alongside children felt unusual, but her focus remained unwavering. Her ability to use a smartphone, communicate via text, and navigate daily tasks independently showcases the transformative power of literacy. Farzana's instructor, Negin, attests to her dedication and progress, highlighting that her efforts have significantly improved her reading and writing skills.

Breaking Barriers at Every Step

Farzana's story is a testament to the belief that learning knows no age. Her courage to defy societal norms and the prohibition on educating girls and women in certain areas of Afghanistan is both inspiring and indicative of a broader struggle for female education in the country. Despite past regrets and current challenges, Farzana's pursuit of literacy is a beacon of hope, not just for her but for many others in similar situations.

As Farzana continues her journey towards literacy, her story not only sheds light on the obstacles faced by women in Afghanistan but also on the resilience and determination to overcome them. Her pursuit is a powerful reminder that education is a fundamental right, one that cannot be bound by age, gender, or societal constraints. Farzana's dream of reading and writing, once seen as unattainable, is now within reach, proving that it's never too late to chase one's dreams.