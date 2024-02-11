Motheo TVET College Students to Represent South Africa at WorldSkills International Competition

Five students from Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein are set to make their mark on the global stage at the WorldSkills International Competition in France this September. Their journey began at the 5th WorldSkills South Africa National Competition held in Durban, where they emerged victorious amidst a sea of 200 skilled individuals and 600 delegates.

A Stage Set in Durban

The national competition, hosted in Durban, served as a platform for showcasing South Africa's rich talent pool. Participants from various vocational and technical backgrounds converged, eager to demonstrate their prowess. Among them were five students from Motheo TVET College, each ready to prove their mettle in fields as diverse as beauty therapy, hairdressing, graphic design, and aircraft maintenance.

Keabetsoe Moloi, a gold medalist in beauty therapy, recalled the tense atmosphere of the competition. "Everyone was so focused, so determined," she said. "But once you started working, all that faded away. It was just me and my craft."

The Power of Self-Confidence and Hard Work

Tshireletso Metlae, who secured the bronze medal in hairdressing, echoed Keabetsoe's sentiments. He emphasized the importance of self-confidence and hard work in achieving success. "I've spent countless hours honing my skills," he shared. "And when I stood on that stage, I knew I had what it takes."

From Bloemfontein to Lyon: The Journey Ahead

As they prepare to represent South Africa in Lyon, France, the students express a mix of excitement and apprehension. "It's a huge responsibility," admits Keabetsoe. "But we're ready to make our country proud."