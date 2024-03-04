Motheo TVET College Inaugurates National Artisan Development Academy, Targets 30,000 Artisans Annually by 2030

On 1 March 2024, Motheo TVET College unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, the National Artisan Development Academy (NADA), in a significant stride towards bolstering South Africa's skilled workforce. The Department of Higher Education and Training's Director-General, Dr. Nkosinathi Sishi, inaugurated the facility on behalf of Prof Blade Nzimande, outlining ambitious goals to escalate artisan production to 30,000 annually by 2030, a notable increase from the current 20,000.

Scaling Artisan Education

Dr. Sishi emphasized the comprehensive approach of the academy to amplify the number of qualified artisans. Beyond the academy's apprentices, the inclusion of external applicants and individuals qualifying through the Artisan Recognition of Prior Learning (ARPL) process is expected to contribute significantly to reaching the 2030 target. The Department of Higher Education and Training is set to further support this initiative with a R1 billion investment to establish a CET College adjacent to the NADA facility, enhancing the educational infrastructure.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Inclusive Programs

NADA boasts an impressive capacity to accommodate up to 1450 students, with inclusive facilities for differently-abled students. The academy comprises 17 offices, 2 well-equipped boardrooms, 3 workshop buildings each housing 12 workshops, a trade test centre, and classrooms capable of hosting 360 students per session. With a projected 720 apprentices in 2024 and an increase to 1080 by 2025, NADA is set to become a pivotal institution in South Africa's artisanal education landscape, offering programs across various trades including electricians, boilermakers, welders, and specialists in solar and renewable energy, among others.

Future Implications and Expansion

The establishment of NADA marks a critical step towards addressing the skilled labor shortage in South Africa and supporting the country's economic growth. The academy's ambitious goals reflect the government's commitment to enhancing vocational training and education, ensuring a steady pipeline of highly skilled artisans to meet the demands of the modern workforce. As NADA progresses towards its objectives, the impact on South Africa's skilled labor market and the broader economy is expected to be profound, with the potential to significantly reduce unemployment and drive innovation in various sectors.