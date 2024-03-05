MOSAIC: Empowering Marginalized Students in Science and Agriculture at UW

Following the tragic murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a group of University of Wisconsin graduate students spearheaded the creation of Mentorship Opportunities in Science & Agriculture for Individuals of Color (MOSAIC), aiming to address the stark lack of representation in their fields. Korede Olugbenle, alongside Jenyne Loarca and Becca Honeyball, was motivated to shine a light on this issue, leading to the establishment of a pivotal organization designed to nurture a sense of community among Black, Indigenous, and students of color in the realms of science and agriculture.

Building Bridges Through Mentorship

MOSAIC offers a multifaceted approach to mentorship, including professional guidance, a graduate peer support network, and various community events. This initiative not only facilitates academic and professional development but also fosters a welcoming environment for students from diverse backgrounds. The program's success is attributed to its anonymous matching process, which carefully pairs mentees with mentors to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship, with an emphasis on personal and professional growth.

Redefining Mentorship Norms

The organization's efforts to challenge and redefine traditional mentorship norms have been notable. By creating a space where students can freely discuss their aspirations and challenges without the constraints typically associated with academic hierarchies, MOSAIC has been instrumental in promoting a healthier, more supportive mentoring culture. This endeavor is particularly significant for students who have previously encountered toxic mentoring environments, offering them a fresh perspective on what a positive mentor-mentee relationship can look like.

Expanding Horizons and Fostering Community

Looking to the future, MOSAIC is dedicated to broadening its impact through collaborations with allies across campus and by hosting events that resonate with a wider audience. One such initiative is the Beyond the Table summit, which provided a platform for discussions on food justice, further reinforcing the organization's commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive community. As MOSAIC continues to grow, its leaders envision it becoming an integral part of every department at UW, ensuring that students from all backgrounds feel represented and supported in their academic journeys.

The work of MOSAIC at the University of Wisconsin stands as a compelling testament to the power of community, representation, and mentorship in navigating the challenges of higher education. By creating a supportive network for marginalized students in the fields of science and agriculture, MOSAIC not only enriches the academic experience for its members but also lays the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable future in academia.