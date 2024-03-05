Montgomery County Schools Adjust Title I Status: Four Lose, Six Gain Amid Policy Shift

Recent changes in Title I status at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) have sparked concerns among parents and educators. Four elementary schools, including Oak View and New Hampshire Estates in Silver Spring, will lose their Title I designation in the 2024-2025 school year, while six others are set to receive the designation, impacting staffing and programs.

Advertisment

Title I Changes: Impact and Concerns

The shift in Title I status is a result of MCPS's participation in the Community Eligibility Provision program, offering free meals to students and altering the method for calculating school poverty rates. This change means Oak View, Brookhaven, Viers Mill, and Strathmore elementary schools will no longer receive federal aid designated for schools with high student poverty rates, leading to potential cuts in staff, summer school programs, and additional support. In contrast, six other schools, including Benjamin Banneker Middle and five elementary schools across Montgomery County, will be newly designated as Title I schools, potentially receiving additional resources.

Community Response and Advocacy

Advertisment

Concerned parents and educators have voiced their worries, emphasizing the potential negative effects on students, especially those transitioning from New Hampshire Estates to Oak View. A letter-writing campaign initiated by the joint PTA of Oak View and New Hampshire Estates seeks to prompt MCPS to maintain current support levels despite the loss of Title I status. Principal Jeff Cline and parents, including Annie Tulkin, express fears over the loss of crucial supports for students in need, highlighting the importance of equitable resources for all students, regardless of their economic background.

Looking Ahead: Equity and Education

MCPS officials, while acknowledging the challenges posed by the change, emphasize their commitment to equity and support for all students, indicating that schools transitioning off the Title I list will still receive significant support. However, the broader implications of these changes raise questions about the measurement of school poverty rates and the equitable distribution of resources within the district. As Montgomery County navigates these adjustments, the focus remains on ensuring that all students have access to the support and opportunities they need to succeed.