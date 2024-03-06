Monterey County Students to Benefit from $1.5M in CFMC Scholarships for 2024 Academic Year

Many Monterey County students dream of college but face financial barriers; the Community Foundation for Monterey County (CFMC) aims to change this narrative. With over $1.5 million in scholarship awards available for the 2024 academic year, CFMC is making strides towards equitable access to higher education. Dan Baldwin, CFMC president/CEO, emphasizes the community's recognition of education as a critical pathway for students to reach their potential.

Unlocking Opportunities

CFMC simplifies the scholarship application process for Monterey County students by offering a single application to access more than 70 scholarships. Beginning January 5, students have until March 15 to submit their applications for the 2024-25 academic year, with recipients announced by the end of May. This streamlined process, along with additional resources available on the CFMC website, makes higher education more accessible.

Community Impact and Support

Through the generosity of individuals, families, and businesses, CFMC manages over 70 scholarship funds, awarding more than $2 million to 495 students in 2023 alone. The foundation encourages community members to either create their own scholarship fund or contribute to existing ones, like the College Futures Monterey County scholarship program, which primarily aids first-generation college students. This support not only facilitates students' academic ambitions but also fosters a culture of belief and encouragement within the community.

Transforming Lives

Beneficiaries of these scholarships, like Brandon Le, a recipient of the College Futures scholarship, attest to the profound impact on their academic journey, allowing them to focus on their studies without the burden of financial stress. CFMC's efforts are lauded for elevating low-income students and providing them with a tangible pathway to higher education, thus creating positive change within the Monterey County community.

As the 2024 academic year approaches, CFMC's scholarship program stands as a beacon of hope for many students in Monterey County. This initiative not only underscores the importance of higher education but also demonstrates the powerful role of community support in shaping futures. For those interested in learning more or contributing to the cause, CFMC welcomes inquiries and donations, promising a brighter tomorrow for aspiring students.