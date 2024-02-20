MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy Marks Momentous First Graduation, Addressing Global Seafarer Shortage

In the heart of the Philippines, the MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy held an inaugural graduation ceremony, a pivotal moment marking a significant breakthrough in maritime education and training on February 20, 2024. This event symbolizes a significant stride towards addressing the global shortage of skilled sailors.

Pioneering A New Wave of Maritime Education

The academy, a joint venture between MITSUI O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) and Magsaysay Maritime Corp. (MMC), was established in 2018 with a clear mission to train highly skilled seafarers to ensure safe transport services. The ceremony, held in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, was graced by approximately 600 guests, including notable figures such as MOL President and CEO Takeshi Hashimoto, Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa, and Doris Magsaysay Ho, president and CEO of MMC's shareholding company A. Magsaysay Inc.

Graduates Set Sail, Ready for Global Seaborne Trade

About half of the graduates are set to join MOL Group as third officers and third engineers, contributing to the global seaborne trade. The role of Filipino seafarers was emphasized, given the increasing demand for highly skilled crew members in sophisticated ship operation technologies. The students underwent rigorous training, studying with new simulators and full-size engines before setting sail.

Commitment to Community Growth and Development

The MOL Group, with its commitment to the growth and development of communities, aims to continue developing competent seafarers through MMMA. This isn’t just about addressing the global shortage of skilled sailors but also about creating jobs for the growth and development of people and communities. Hashimoto highlighted the graduates' perseverance through the Covid-19 pandemic and the support of their families in his address.

This momentous ceremony, symbolizing the departure of the inaugural class of students who completed the entire curriculum, including shipboard training, is a testament to the MMMA’s commitment to excellence in maritime education and training. It is a stepping stone towards fulfilling the global need for skilled sailors, and a beacon of hope for the many aspiring seafarers in the Philippines and beyond.