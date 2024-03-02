Mokokchung Welcomes New Computer Education Centre: Bridging Digital Divide

Mokokchung town has marked a significant step towards bridging the digital divide with the launch of the Computer Education Centre (CEC) at Toshikaba Ki, opposite Nayara Petrol Pump Sewak Gate in Mongsenbai ward. The inauguration, led by Pastor Takowati of Ungma Baptist Church, underscored the centre's commitment to enhancing computer literacy and professional development among the local populace.

Empowering Through Education

The newly opened CEC stands out by offering a six-month Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) course, aimed at equipping students with essential computer skills. With a course fee set at INR 6000, the initiative makes computer education accessible to a wider audience. The centre boasts 30 computers, all connected to the internet, ensuring that students have the necessary resources to pursue their studies effectively.

Local Entrepreneurs at the Helm

Zulumanen Jamir and Shiluzenba Imsong, the driving forces behind the CEC, hail from Ungma village and bring a wealth of experience to their roles. Jamir, with a Master's in Geography from Nagaland University, Lumami, and Imsong, share a vision of fostering a digitally literate community in Mokokchung. Their dedication to this cause is evident in their decision to establish the centre in a location that maximizes accessibility and convenience for students.

Community Support and Future Prospects

The launch event not only celebrated the opening of the CEC but also highlighted the community's support for the initiative. Pastor Takowati's dedicatory prayer and emphasis on the importance of certified computer training reflect the collective hope for the centre's impact on competitive exams and career advancement. The proprietors' commitment to maintaining a trustworthy and diligent operation promises a bright future for both the centre and its students.

As Mokokchung embraces this new chapter in digital literacy, the CEC stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity. Its establishment not only addresses the immediate need for accessible computer education but also lays the groundwork for a more inclusive and technologically empowered future. The journey of Zulumanen Jamir and Shiluzenba Imsong from visionaries to educators exemplifies the power of community-driven initiatives in transforming lives.