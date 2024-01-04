en English
Mohawk College Launches ‘Baby Works’ Simulator: A Leap in Medical Education

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
In a progressive stride towards advanced medical education, Mohawk College has introduced a new cutting-edge baby simulator named ‘Baby Works’. This innovative tool, funded by a generous $72,000 donation from the Mohawk College Foundation, is set to revolutionize the hands-on learning experience for students pursuing cardiac and ultrasound studies.

‘Baby Works’: Enhancing Practical Learning

The ‘Baby Works’ simulator is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical clinical experience. It employs 3D models of vital organs such as the heart and brain, allowing students to practice ultrasound transducer placements and organ examinations in a realistic, yet controlled and stress-free environment.

An Investment in Future Healthcare Professionals

Laura Thomas, the Associate Dean for Allied Health, underlined the simulator’s pivotal role in preparing students for real-world scenarios. She pointed out that traditionally, students would only encounter such situations for the first time during clinical rotations. This paradigm shift in learning methodology equips future healthcare professionals with hands-on practice, thus enhancing confidence and competence in patient care.

Experts Laud the Simulator’s Impact

Jennifer Burton, a professor at the college, and Jacqueline Wheatley, an instructor, echoed Thomas’s sentiments. They both highlighted the advantages of the simulator, including the creation of a relaxed learning atmosphere. Additionally, they emphasized how this shift in teaching strategy can foster a deeper understanding of the subject matter, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Mohawk College Invites Community Engagement

In a bid to foster community engagement, the college has also launched a unique initiative, inviting the public to suggest names for the simulator. The college stresses the importance of choosing a meaningful name, indicative of the simulator’s purpose and impact. Further details about the simulator and the naming campaign can be accessed via the Mohawk College website.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

