Moanalua Middle's Kimberly Kim Wins 2024 Teacher of Promise Award

Moanalua Middle School's social studies teacher, Kimberly Kim, was awarded the prestigious 2024 state Teacher of Promise award by the Milken Educators of Hawai'i in a surprise ceremony. Recognized for her exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods during her first three years with the state Department of Education, Kim has made significant contributions to enhancing student engagement and learning experiences. The award, which includes a $2,000 cash prize for professional development and a commemorative certificate from the state Legislature, highlights Kim's exceptional ability to create a dynamic learning environment.

Creating Dynamic Learning Environments

Kim's seventh-grade classroom is lauded for its holistic questions, discussion techniques, and purposeful activities aimed at maximizing student engagement. Her approach to teaching emphasizes inquiry-based learning, ensuring that students of all abilities learn at a consistent pace. Outside of school hours, Kim extends her dedication by tutoring students, further demonstrating her commitment to student success. Her innovative teaching strategies have not only enhanced the social studies department at Moanalua Middle School but have also ensured that students feel valued and successful in their educational journey.

Innovative Teaching Recognized

The recognition from the Milken Educators of Hawai'i affirms Kim's outstanding commitment and potential as an educator. Moanalua Middle Principal Komarey Moss praised Kim for her commitment to student learning experiences, instructional strategies, professional development, curriculum development, substantive innovation, and promotion of supportive and collaborative relationships. Kim’s ability to embody the core values and criteria of the Milken Teacher of Promise program sets her apart as an exemplary educator.

Kim's Reaction and Future Implications

Upon receiving the award, Kimberly Kim expressed surprise and gratitude, attributing her success to the support and collaborative spirit of her colleagues and school leadership. Her humble acknowledgment that "our kids are the future and that's why we're here" reflects her deep commitment to education and the well-being of her students. As a member of the Milken Educators of Hawai'i, Kim's recognition not only honors her contributions but also serves as an inspiration for current and future educators to strive for excellence in teaching. The impact of Kim's innovative strategies and dedication to student engagement will continue to resonate within the educational community, influencing teaching practices and student learning outcomes for years to come.