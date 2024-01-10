en English
Education

Missouri State Library Awards Grant to Cape Girardeau Public Library for Summer Reading Program


By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Missouri State Library Awards Grant to Cape Girardeau Public Library for Summer Reading Program

The Cape Girardeau Public Library is set to enrich its annual summer reading program, thanks to an $11,033 grant from the Missouri State Library. The financial support will foster the recruitment of part-time personnel, as well as the procurement of diverse resources such as hiking kits, board games, and audiobooks.

Investing in Lifelong Reading

Library Director Katie Earnhart expressed her optimism about the potential impact of the grant. The financial aid, she believes, will enable the program to expand its offerings, with the ultimate goal of nurturing a lifelong passion for reading among all participants. The summer reading program is well-tailored to cater to different age groups, addressing their specific developmental needs with a range of engaging activities and resources.

Age-Appropriate Engagement

The program seeks to cultivate reading skills in young children and foster early language skills in older children. For teenagers, the initiative encourages engagement with and discussion around literature. Adults are not left out; the program aims to rekindle their love for reading. The nine-week program offers a variety of age-appropriate activities, all under the exciting theme, ‘Adventure Begins at Your Library’.

Program Details and Schedule

For more information on the program’s schedule and the various activities lined up, interested participants can visit the library’s official website. With the new grant, the Cape Girardeau Public Library promises an enriched and captivating summer reading program that will inspire and engage readers of all ages.

Education United States


Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Education

