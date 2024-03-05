Miss Hall's School in Massachusetts Launches Historic $76M 'Be Bold' Fundraising Campaign

PITTSFIELD, Massachusetts, has witnessed a monumental moment in educational philanthropy as Miss Hall's School, the pioneer girls-only boarding school since 1898, embarks on the ambitious 'Be Bold' fundraising campaign. In September 2022, the campaign marked the largest in the school's storied history, amassing over $76 million thanks to the generosity of more than 2,250 donors. This significant financial injection is set to transform the academic landscape, bolstering female leadership, enhancing teaching excellence, and introducing cutting-edge programs and facilities on its historic 80-acre Holmes Road campus designed by the renowned Frederick Law Olmsted.

Empowering Female Leadership and Academic Excellence

Under the leadership of Head of School Julia Heaton, Miss Hall's School has set a new benchmark in women's philanthropy. "This campaign has empowered us, marking an extraordinary moment in Miss Hall's School's collective history," Heaton stated. The funds will be pivotal in reimagining academic and student life programs while preserving and reshaping its campus to accommodate a more inclusive, global community. With a current enrollment of 192 students from 10 U.S. states and 24 countries, the school's commitment to providing life-changing education to a wider audience has never been more apparent. The 'Be Bold' campaign supports the creation of a Department of Engineering and Technology Innovation, development of a dynamic curriculum with over 80 courses, and significant investments in faculty and scholarships.

Strategic Investments in Infrastructure and Inclusivity

The fundraising campaign not only focuses on academic enrichment but also campus-wide enhancements. Noteworthy projects include the construction of Linn Hall, a state-of-the-art STEM facility, and the Mars Hill dormitory, along with the creation of positions such as a dean of equity and inclusion and a dean of wellness. These initiatives underscore the school's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment and promoting student well-being. The campaign's success is a testament to the unwavering support of alumni and donors, including Nancy Gustafson Ault, board president and alum from the Class of 1973, who highlighted the enduring relevance of Miss Hall's mission to provide high-quality education to girls.

Looking Toward a Bright Future

With the 'Be Bold' campaign concluded, Miss Hall's School sets its sights on an ambitious future, aspiring to mold the next generation of thinkers, creators, global citizens, and courageous leaders. The investments made today are crucial for the day-to-day transformation of students' lives, ensuring that Miss Hall's remains a beacon of innovation and excellence in girls' education. "Our students are 'the why' behind everything we do at Miss Hall's," Heaton emphasized, signaling a continuous drive to innovate and rise to challenges in a rapidly evolving world.