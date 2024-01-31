Ministry of Education Honours 2024 Induction Programme Participants

The Ministry of Education's Department of Educators Management recently concluded its 2024 Induction Programme with a certificate presentation ceremony. The event was held on January 31st at the Tokyo Hall, located within The Airport Mall in Berakas. This marks the culmination of a 5-day intensive programme, designed to induct and prepare its participants for their upcoming roles within the education sector.

A Total of 125 Participants Honoured

Acting Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education, Awang Aliuddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, presented the certificates to the participants. This year, a total of 125 individuals successfully completed the programme and were honoured at the ceremony. The event was not only a celebration of their completion but also an affirmation of their readiness to embark on their respective educational journeys.

An Opportunity to Share Experiences

Beyond the certificate presentation, the closing ceremony also included speeches from participants and the reading of the Teacher's Pledge. This provided an opportunity for the participants to share their experiences and insights gained during the programme. Furthermore, a token of appreciation was presented to 25 departments from the Ministry of Education and agencies involved in the successful execution of the programme.

Heads of Departments and Clusters Participated

The event saw participation from heads of departments and clusters, as well as senior officers at the Ministry of Education. Their presence underlined the importance of the programme and its contribution towards the betterment of the education sector. As the ceremony concluded, the Ministry of Education invited the public to share their stories or news with the global online community. They can do so by reaching out through the provided email address, thereby fostering a more connected and informed society.