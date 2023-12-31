en English
Ministry of Education Establishes New Department for Teacher Training

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
In an unprecedented move, a yet undisclosed Ministry of Education has announced the formation of a new department, the “Department of Teacher Training and Professional Development”. This initiative is aimed at consolidating several entities within the Ministry, including the general directorates of teacher training, educational supervision, the science center, social mobility, and literacy, to streamline processes and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of teacher training and professional development.

Aiming for Enhanced Efficiency

This merger represents a strategic shift in the Ministry’s approach to improving the quality of education by focusing on the core of the educational system – the teachers. Through the new department, the Ministry aims to centralize various aspects of teacher training and professional development, thereby creating a more coherent and effective system. The Ministry has assured that this consolidation will not lead to unemployment for any of the current employees, thus maintaining stability within the system.

Role of the Science Center

Despite the merger, the science center will maintain a level of autonomy. It is tasked with the creation and equipping of teaching laboratories, support for educational technology, scientific research, recording scientific course experiences, and the preparation of teaching materials. This move indicates the Ministry’s recognition of the important role that the science center plays in the broader educational landscape and its commitment to preserving this role.

Commitment to Quality Education

The establishment of the Department of Teacher Training and Professional Development reflects the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education. By focusing on the training and development of teachers, the Ministry aims to ensure that students receive the best possible education, thereby contributing to societal progress and economic growth. This move is a testament to the Ministry’s dedication to investing in the future of the country through quality education.

