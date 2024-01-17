Minister John Cortes Calls for Investment in College's Potential Despite Infrastructure Challenges

In a recent speech, Minister John Cortes emphasized the untapped potential of the College as a vital but overlooked element within the education system. Despite the infrastructural challenges of the College's historical building, Cortes lauded the unwavering dedication of both the faculty and the students, who have been achieving success in a less than optimal environment.

Success Against the Odds

One of the highlights of the event was the celebration of over forty students who completed their courses. These students represent the resilience and determination that define the spirit of the College. Their success is testament to the fact that even in the face of adversity, with the right support and dedication, remarkable outcomes can be achieved. The students' achievements also point to the College's ability to deliver quality education, despite the constraints.

Recognizing the Need for Investment

Cortes' comments echo a broader sentiment - the need for investment in the College for it to fully realize its potential. The College, with its rich history and proven track record of success, can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the students. However, this potential can only be harnessed with the right support and investment. The promise lies not just in infrastructure development but also in supporting the faculty and students who have been the backbone of the College's success.

A Call to Action

The Minister's speech is more than just an acknowledgement of the College's achievements. It is a call to action - to recognize the value that the College brings to the education system and to invest in its future. As Cortes rightly points out, the College can be a key component in the education system, producing successful outcomes and shaping students' futures. The time for change and investment is now.