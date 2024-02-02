Milwaukee Public Schools Open Their Doors for Kindergarten Registration

Mark your calendars, Milwaukee families - the city's Public Schools (MPS) are opening their doors for kindergarten registration. The enrollment period, which starts on February 3 and lasts until March 4, is an opportunity for families to secure their children's educational foundation. This year, the MPS is holding an enrollment fair at South Division High School, offering families vital information about the programs available.

Kindergarten Programs and Enrollment Details

MPS is known for its inclusive approach towards education, offering kindergarten programs for children aged 3 to 5 - 3-year-old kindergarten (3K), 4-year-old kindergarten (4K), and 5-year-old kindergarten (5K). This spans a crucial growth period in a child's life, setting the stage for their subsequent academic journey. Current students are automatically re-enrolled, easing the process for families already part of the MPS ecosystem.

For families who miss the first enrollment period, there's a second chance starting April 10. However, it's worth noting that late enrollment may result in limited options due to the high demand for the district's programs.

Head Start and the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program

Understanding the financial constraints that some families may face, MPS offers the Head Start program. This preschool initiative caters to low-income families, providing their children with a chance at quality education. The program is available at multiple MPS locations and other organizations, with eligibility determined based on income.

Private and charter schools in Milwaukee follow different enrollment processes, and some participate in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program. This initiative subsidizes tuition for lower-income families, empowering them with more choices for their children's education.

Additional Services and Information

Alongside the educational services, MPS also provides tangible benefits such as free meals and transportation for eligible students. This ensures that financial difficulties do not hinder a child’s access to education.

While kindergarten is not mandatory in Wisconsin, completion is required for first-grade enrollment. MPS offers a handy tool for families to find schools based on location or specialty programs, making the process more navigable for parents.