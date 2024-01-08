Miller Park Zoo Opens Its Doors for Volunteer Recruitment

Miller Park Zoo, located in Bloomington, opens its doors this month to individuals curious about participating in its adult volunteer program. Two open house meetings have been scheduled, marking an opportunity for potential volunteers to receive firsthand information about the program’s offerings.

Open House Sessions

The first session is slated for January 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., while the second will unfold on January 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both sessions will be conducted at the zoo’s premises, situated on 1020 S. Morris Ave. Here, attendees will get an opportunity to interact with the zoo’s volunteer coordinator, who will be available to answer questions and provide detailed information about the volunteering opportunities.

A Tradition of Volunteerism

Miller Park Zoo proudly boasts a rich history of engaging volunteers in its operations, spanning over three decades. The zoo emphasizes that no prior training is required for those who wish to volunteer, making the program accessible to individuals aged 16 and older. This long-standing commitment to volunteerism underscores the zoo’s dedication to community engagement and conservation efforts.

Getting Involved

For those interested in delving deeper into the volunteer program or wishing to register for one of the sessions, contact information for the volunteer coordinator, Silvia Schuh, is readily available. She can be reached via email or phone, demonstrating the zoo’s commitment to creating a seamless communication channel for potential volunteers. Furthermore, for individuals seeking information on other programs, classes, or events hosted by the Miller Park Zoo, a visit to the zoo’s website is encouraged.

In addition to the volunteer initiative, the news piece also briefly mentions a 'Free Little Art Gallery' bringing crafty creations to Normal, and four major projects to watch for in Bloomington in 2024. However, these topics were not expanded upon in the content provided.