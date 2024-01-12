Mgr Hector Scerri Appointed to International Ecumenical Commission: A Leap for Unity

Mgr Professor Hector Scerri, a distinguished theologian and ecumenist, has been appointed by the Holy See as a member of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church. The appointment is indicative of his profound expertise and is a substantial step in the continued ecumenical efforts to promote unity and understanding between the two Christian traditions.

Highly Esteemed Ecumenist and Theologian

At 58 years old, Mgr Hector Scerri’s ecclesiastical career is already marked by significant contributions to theology and ecumenism. He currently serves as a Consultor to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity, a role he has held since 2014. Scerri is also a respected professor of dogmatic theology and ecumenism at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Theology. His leadership roles within the church include heading the Ecumenical Commission of the Archdiocese of Malta and the Doctrinal Commission of the Maltese Episcopal Conference.

The Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue

The Joint International Commission, in operation since 1980, is dedicated to fostering theological conversation between the Catholic and Orthodox traditions. It is currently co-chaired by Cardinal Kurt Koch and Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, the latter representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. The Commission’s task is to explore the historical, theological, and practical issues that divide the two Churches, in order to foster greater unity.

A Significant Appointment

The Holy See’s appointment of Mgr Scerri signals a significant development within the sphere of ecumenical efforts. His representation of Malta on the International Ecumenical Commission demonstrates his standing within the church and provides him with a unique platform to contribute to ecumenical dialogue on a global scale. His appointment is expected to further enhance the unity and understanding between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.