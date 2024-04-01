Metro Manila Schools Combat Heat: Urgent Calls for Water, Fans, and Flexible Classrooms

With the scorching heat affecting the educational environment in Metro Manila, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers - National Capital Region Union (ACT-NCR Union) has raised an alarm. An online survey revealed a startling struggle among educators and students, with a significant majority finding it challenging to cope with the classroom temperatures, thereby hampering focus and learning. Amidst these conditions, the union has put forward several suggestions aimed at mitigating the heat's impact.

Survey Highlights: A Call for Immediate Action

According to the recent survey by ACT-NCR Union, a staggering 77% of respondents reported difficulties due to the heat, and 87% affirmed it adversely affected student concentration. The scarcity of electric fans, with nearly half of the classrooms having two or fewer, exacerbates the situation. Union president Ruby Bernardo emphasized the urgency of the matter, recalling past incidents where students suffered from heat-induced ailments. The union's call to action includes supplying free water, installing more fans, and promoting flexible learning arrangements as temporary relief measures.

DepEd's Response and Long-term Solutions

The Department of Education (DepEd) has granted local governments and school heads the authority to suspend face-to-face classes in light of extreme heat conditions. However, the union stresses that these measures, while necessary, are but a stopgap. The fundamental issues of inadequate ventilation, insufficient teaching staff, and the need for additional classrooms remain unaddressed. DepEd's own statistics point to a significant shortfall, with a requirement for at least 58,000 more teachers and 150,000 additional classrooms to meet current educational needs adequately.

Future Prospects: Building Resilience in School Environments

Bernardo advocates for a more resilient educational infrastructure that can withstand the challenges posed by the climate crisis. The suggestions offered by the union, including the provision of water and the adaptation of flexible learning modalities, serve as immediate remedies. Yet, the emphasis lies on the importance of constructing more classrooms, hiring additional educational personnel, and fostering school environments that are better equipped to handle rising temperatures. These actions are deemed crucial for safeguarding the health and educational attainment of students in the face of ongoing climate challenges.

As Metro Manila schools grapple with the heat, the dialogue between educators, the Department of Education, and the government continues. The push for immediate relief measures, coupled with a call for significant infrastructural changes, underscores the urgency of creating educational spaces that are conducive to learning, irrespective of the external environmental conditions. This scenario not only highlights the immediate impacts of the climate crisis on education but also the broader need for proactive strategies to ensure the well-being and academic success of future generations.