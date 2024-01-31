Metea Valley High School Stages 'Winter Scenes'; Geneva Hosts Wine, Cheese and Trees Fundraiser

Metea Valley High School in Aurora is warming up the winter chill with a vibrant palette of theatrical performances. The school is poised to host 'Winter Scenes,' a triad of student-directed one-act plays, from February 8 to 10. This stimulating event serves as a learning platform for students to gain practical experience in directing and producing theater, thus nurturing their artistic talents.

'Winter Scenes': A Theatrical Trifecta

The featured plays at the 'Winter Scenes' include 'Cut' by Ed Monk, 'Speed Date' by Janet Allard, and an original play christened 'Imagine.' The latter, an original creation, poignantly addresses themes of equality and persistence against inequity and oppression. The plays embody the spirit of youthful creativity and thought-provoking narratives, offering the audience a chance to experience the artistic prowess of the students.

Details and Ticketing

The performances will be held at the school's location on Eola Road, with seating offered on a first-come, first-served basis. General admission tickets have been priced at $10, with concessions for students and seniors. Further information can be accessed on the Metea Valley theater's official website.

Elsewhere in Geneva: Wine, Cheese, and Trees Fundraiser

Meanwhile, in a separate event, Geneva's Natural Resources Committee, the Geneva Park District Foundation, and the Geneva Library Foundation are joining hands to host the 13th annual Wine, Cheese, and Trees fundraiser. Scheduled for February 24 at the Geneva Public Library, the event promises an evening of wines, craft beers, appetizers, desserts, live music, and auctions. The proceeds from the fundraiser are earmarked for planting trees in Geneva's parkways and parks, in addition to enhancing the library grounds. The event's organizers have set an ambitious target of raising $50,000 for these green initiatives. Tickets for this eco-friendly fundraiser are available for purchase at local businesses and online.