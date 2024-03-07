Merseyside Police Inspire Future Female Leaders in Policing for International Women's Day

On March 8, International Women's Day, Merseyside Police are celebrating the occasion in a unique manner by engaging with young women across the region. Female officers and staff from various departments are set to visit 10 all-girl high schools, aiming to inspire the next generation towards a career in law enforcement. This initiative, led by Outreach Officer Emma Hodgson and supported by Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Jenn Wilson, seeks to highlight the diverse roles within the force and the importance of inclusion and diversity.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The Merseyside Police's initiative is not just about celebrating the vast achievements of women across all spheres but also about laying a foundation for future leaders in policing. The team, comprising volunteers from IT, Investigations, Custody, and People Services among others, will share their personal career journeys, the obstacles they've faced, and the wisdom they've gathered along the way. Through these interactions, the force hopes to spark an interest in policing careers among over 3,500 young girls, encouraging them to bring their unique skills and perspectives to the field.

Championing Diversity and Inclusion

This year's International Women's Day theme, 'Inspire Inclusion,' resonates deeply with the Merseyside Police's efforts. By engaging directly with students, the force aims to underscore the value of diversity within the law enforcement community. Jenn Wilson, with her 23 years of service, emphasizes the importance of role models and mentorship within the force. The initiative is a testament to the force's commitment to not just celebrating diversity, but actively fostering an environment where it thrives.

Feedback and Future Prospects

The outreach has already garnered positive feedback from the schools visited, indicating a successful impact on the students' perceptions of policing as a career. This initiative is a step forward in building a more inclusive and diverse police force, reflective of the community it serves. By exposing young girls to the possibilities and challenges of a career in policing, Merseyside Police hope to inspire not just future officers, but future leaders who value diversity and inclusion as much as they do.

The Merseyside Police's initiative for International Women's Day is a compelling example of proactive community engagement. It not only celebrates the achievements of women in policing but also lays down a pathway for future generations to follow. By fostering an environment of inclusion and diversity, the force is not just impacting the lives of young girls today but is also shaping the future of law enforcement for the better.