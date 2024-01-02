Merriam-Webster Invites Public to Share Favourite Words for 2024; HuffPost Stresses Importance of Quality Journalism

As the world ushers in 2024, Merriam-Webster, the renowned dictionary publisher, has sparked an engaging conversation on social media. The company is encouraging its followers to share the words they aspire to use more frequently throughout the year. This interactive initiative comes on the heels of the publisher’s recent announcement of ‘authentic’ as the 2023 word of the year. Adding to the conversation, Merriam-Webster suggested the word ‘edifice’ as a worthy contender for increased usage.

Public Participation and Noteworthy Suggestions

The call for suggestions was met with a noteworthy response from the public. Among the myriad of suggestions, one that stood out was the word ‘tergiversation.’ The term signifies the act of avoiding a direct answer or switching allegiances. Other intriguing submissions included ‘penitentiary’, ‘eclipse’, ‘disposable income’, and ‘kerfuffle.’ The initiative from Merriam-Webster serves not only as an opportunity for public engagement but also as a means to help people expand their vocabulary and improve their language skills.

Merriam-Webster’s Thesaurus and Word of the Day Service

Merriam-Webster’s online platform offers several tools to aid in effective and precise writing. The Merriam-Webster Thesaurus is a standout feature, boasting a unique ranking system that helps users find the right word swiftly from millions of synonyms, similar words, and antonyms. The platform also offers a Word of the Day subscription service, allowing users to learn a new word every day, enhancing their vocabulary and language proficiency.

