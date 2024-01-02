en English
Merriam-Webster Invites Public to Share Favourite Words for 2024; HuffPost Stresses Importance of Quality Journalism

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:07 am EST


As the world ushers in 2024, Merriam-Webster, the renowned dictionary publisher, has sparked an engaging conversation on social media. The company is encouraging its followers to share the words they aspire to use more frequently throughout the year. This interactive initiative comes on the heels of the publisher’s recent announcement of ‘authentic’ as the 2023 word of the year. Adding to the conversation, Merriam-Webster suggested the word ‘edifice’ as a worthy contender for increased usage.

Public Participation and Noteworthy Suggestions

The call for suggestions was met with a noteworthy response from the public. Among the myriad of suggestions, one that stood out was the word ‘tergiversation.’ The term signifies the act of avoiding a direct answer or switching allegiances. Other intriguing submissions included ‘penitentiary’, ‘eclipse’, ‘disposable income’, and ‘kerfuffle.’ The initiative from Merriam-Webster serves not only as an opportunity for public engagement but also as a means to help people expand their vocabulary and improve their language skills.

Merriam-Webster’s Thesaurus and Word of the Day Service

Merriam-Webster’s online platform offers several tools to aid in effective and precise writing. The Merriam-Webster Thesaurus is a standout feature, boasting a unique ranking system that helps users find the right word swiftly from millions of synonyms, similar words, and antonyms. The platform also offers a Word of the Day subscription service, allowing users to learn a new word every day, enhancing their vocabulary and language proficiency.

HuffPost’s Focus on High-Quality Journalism

In related news, HuffPost has emphasized its commitment to delivering deeply reported and meticulously fact-checked news. The media outlet highlights the crucial role of accessible, high-quality journalism in maintaining a thriving democracy, especially in light of the upcoming 2024 presidential race. An informed citizenry, HuffPost argues, is vital for a vibrant democracy, and this requires public support to sustain the newsroom’s efforts. HuffPost asserts that their commitment to delivering free, high-quality news is unwavering, but the continuation of this service hinges on public contributions.

Education Society
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

