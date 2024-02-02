Meridian Waste Invests in Future of Environmental Services with Wake Tech Scholarship

Meridian Waste, an industry leader in non-hazardous solid waste services, has taken a decisive step towards supporting educational training for diesel technicians and heavy equipment operators. The company recently announced a three-year commitment to a $15,000 scholarship, funding six semesters of industrial education starting with the Wake Tech Fall 2024 semester. Coordinated through the Wake Tech Foundation, the initiative will impact industries that are integral to environmental services.

Revitalizing the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology Program

The Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology program at Wake Tech is designed to equip students with the technical know-how and skills crucial for maintaining diesel engines in a variety of heavy-duty vehicles and equipment. The diverse curriculum covers a gamut of subjects, including engine repair, electronic systems, and environmental regulations. Upon completion of the program, graduates are expected to undertake professional licensure exams related to their field of study.

Boosting the Heavy Equipment and Transport Technology Program

The Wake Tech Heavy Equipment and Transport Technology programs are tailored to provide students with the expertise needed to operate and repair equipment that is frequently used in the solid waste and construction industries. The scholarship from Meridian Waste is designed to stimulate these programs, spurring increased interest and enrollment.

Building Clean Communities and Skilled Workforce

Patrick Messinger, Meridian Waste's area president in North Carolina, underscored the significance of creating clean communities through responsible waste management. He perceives the company's partnership with Wake Tech as an opportunity to onboard program graduates into their Raleigh operations. Matt Smith, representing Wake Tech, voiced enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing the new pathway it presents for community members to secure skilled jobs and the potential to work for Meridian Waste. As the recycling and disposal resource for Wake Tech’s newest expansion and construction project on the Wendell campus, the alliance is undoubtedly a win-win for both parties.