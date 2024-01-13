Meredith Garland-Hannifin Takes the Helm as Meritize’s Chief Compliance Officer

Meredith Garland-Hannifin, a seasoned professional in risk, compliance, corporate governance, and information security, has been appointed as the new Chief Compliance Officer at Meritize. Garland-Hannifin boasts an impressive career spanning over 23 years, with her most recent position being the executive vice president and chief compliance officer at Exeter Finance. Her multifaceted expertise will be instrumental in maintaining the high standards of Meritize, a company recognized for its merit-based financing solutions and an innovative technology platform.

Garland-Hannifin’s Key Role in Meritize’s Growth

Meritize, a Frisco-based fintech company, has carved a niche for itself by offering unique financing solutions based on an individual’s achievements and potential to succeed, rather than traditional credit scores. With Garland-Hannifin at the helm of compliance, the tech firm aims to scale its operations to meet the ever-increasing education and training demands of rapidly evolving industries. Her experience in developing comprehensive risk and compliance programs will be invaluable in this endeavor.

Meritize: A Pioneer in Merit-based Financing

Since its inception in 2017, Meritize has facilitated over $500 million in funding, aiding more than 20,000 students in accessing training opportunities. The company’s groundbreaking model has been adopted by over 1,100 training providers across sectors such as aviation, healthcare, IT, and skilled trades. As the company expands its workforce, Garland-Hannifin’s role will be pivotal in sustaining the company’s commitment towards quality and positive outcomes for its learners and education and training providers.

Garland-Hannifin’s Diverse Career Trajectory

Prior to her tenure at Exeter Finance, Garland-Hannifin held prominent roles at Citi and J. Gallagher Consulting LLC. Her diverse career trajectory and proven leadership in advancing compliance programs make her an ideal fit for driving Meritize’s mission forward. Her appointment comes at a critical juncture as Meritize seeks to scale operations and continually innovate in the realm of merit-based financing.