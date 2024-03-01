Mercyhurst University Hosts 13th Annual Ethics Symposium for Erie County High School Juniors

On March 5, Mercyhurst University will become a hub for discussion on ethical behavior as it hosts the 13th annual Ethics Symposium for High School Juniors. Organized by the Rotary Club of Erie, the event aims to delve into ethical dilemmas faced by teenagers, featuring local experts and interactive sessions. Geri Cicchetti, Rotary Club of Erie President, emphasizes the importance of fostering moral decision-making among youth.

Engaging Young Minds in Ethical Discussion

The symposium is designed to challenge around 169 students from various Erie County schools, including Cathedral Prep and Collegiate Academy, with real-life ethical situations. Participants will benefit from expert talks on morality, Rotary's 4-Way Test, and engage in breakout sessions for in-depth discussions on ethics.

Building a Foundation for Ethical Leaders

With a focus on nurturing future leaders, the event underscores Rotary International's commitment to promoting ethical behavior. By providing a platform for high school juniors to confront and debate ethical issues, the symposium aims to instill a strong moral compass that will guide them through their personal and professional lives.

Empowering Students Through Education

The Ethics Symposium not only addresses the importance of ethical decision-making but also encourages students to apply these principles in their daily lives. Through engaging talks and interactive sessions, students are empowered to think critically about the role of ethics in society and their own lives, fostering a generation of conscientious individuals.