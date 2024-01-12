en English
Education

Mentor Public Library Offers Free Streaming Services Program

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
The Mentor Public Library’s Lake Branch is charting a new course for those seeking to navigate the digital sea of streaming content. Offering a free program on the 1st of February at 6:30 p.m., the library aims to educate individuals on how to use their library card to access a variety of streaming services for movies, documentaries, and TV shows without any additional costs. This initiative is a step forward in the library’s ongoing efforts to extend valuable resources to the community and promote the use of library services for entertainment.

Democratizing Entertainment

Located at 5642 Andrews Road in Mentor-on-the-Lake, the library is stepping up to address the high costs associated with cable or subscription-based streaming platforms. The scheduled session is designed to provide guidance on the various streaming options available through the library and instructions on how to utilize them effectively. This move is seen as a contribution to democratizing entertainment, making it accessible to all, irrespective of their economic standing.

Registration & Participation

Although the program is open to all interested parties, there is limited space available. This necessitates participants to register in advance, ensuring that everyone gets a fair chance to learn and benefit from the program. Registration can be completed online at www.mentorpl.org or by contacting the library directly at 440-257-2512. This advance registration process is a clear indication of the library’s commitment to a smooth and organized implementation of its programs.

Looking Ahead

The Mentor Public Library’s initiative reflects a broader movement among libraries across the country to keep pace with the digital age. By offering resources that go beyond traditional book lending, libraries are becoming hubs for digital literacy, fostering a community that is well-versed in the latest technological advancements. It is expected that such programs will continue to surface, further enhancing the value and relevance of libraries in the digital era.

Education
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

