Meet Oregon's New Kid Governor: Fifth-Grader Zoya Shah Champions Mental Health Awareness

In a ceremony saturated with symbolism and a dash of childhood charm, the baton of leadership was passed to Zoya Shah, a fifth-grade student from Findley Elementary, as she took the oath to become Oregon's Kid Governor for 2024. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Oregon State Capitol, marked the commencement of a year-long journey for Shah, who emerged victorious in the November elections.

Championing Mental Health Awareness

Shah's campaign was a beacon of empathy and understanding, focused on an issue often shrouded in silence - mental health among children. Drawing from her personal experiences with anxiety, she championed a three-point action plan, aptly named CIA - Create Awareness, Identify Triggers, Act to Provide Support. This initiative aims to foster an environment where mental health issues are not stigmatized but are acknowledged and addressed with grace and compassion.

Mighty Minds: A Safe Space for Expression

As her first official act of duty, Shah launched Mighty Minds, a club designed to provide children with a platform to express their emotions and concerns. It aims to let children know that it's okay to share their struggles, to seek help, and most importantly, it's okay to not be okay sometimes. It's a stride towards Shah's vision of a society where mental health is not a taboo subject but an integral part of the conversation.

A Diverse Cabinet Championing Various Causes

The six other candidates who ran for the Kid Governor position will now join Shah's cabinet. These young leaders, each with their unique platforms, ranging from fostering friendships at school, environmental and wildlife protection to combating discrimination in Oregon, will further enrich the leadership landscape. Shah's tenure marks the seventh year of the Kid Governor initiative in Oregon, a program created by the Connecticut Democracy Center and administered by the Secretary of State's Office in Oregon to encourage civic engagement among children.