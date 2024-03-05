Meet Blue Mountain College's New Leaders: Sophie Crawford and Jack Body Elected Head Prefects

Blue Mountain College has ushered in a new era of student leadership with the election of Sophie Crawford and Jack Body as head pupils. Their election represents not only a personal achievement but also a pivotal moment for the institution, showcasing the promise of youthful leadership and the potential for significant contributions to their school's legacy.

Advertisment

Path to Leadership

Jack Body, now the head boy, expressed his elation and pride upon being announced at the school's end-of-year prizegiving. His drive to give back to Blue Mountain College is fueled by his passions, which notably include sports, the outdoors, and a keen interest in pursuing a career through the New Zealand Defence Force. Sophie Crawford, on the other hand, described her election as head girl as a great privilege and a surprise. With interests ranging from ballet to farming, Sophie's versatile background is a testament to her open-minded approach to leadership and her commitment to enhancing school spirit.

Attributes and Aspirations

Advertisment

Both leaders bring a diverse set of attributes to their roles. Jack cites passion, determination, creativity, competitiveness, and leadership as his key qualities. He anticipates the challenge of balancing academic and personal goals with his responsibilities as head boy. Sophie emphasizes her love for tackling challenges in a fun, positive manner, aiming to foster a sense of community and ensure inclusivity within the school. Looking ahead, Jack envisions a future in architecture or mechanical engineering within the defence forces, while Sophie aims to impact the agriculture sector through her studies at Lincoln University.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Leadership, particularly in a school setting, comes with its unique set of challenges. Jack acknowledges the difficulty in leaving a positive mark on Blue Mountain College while managing his time effectively. Sophie, conversely, sees the potential challenges in ensuring every student's voice is heard and in accomplishing tasks efficiently. Despite these challenges, both head pupils are optimistic about their tenure and the positive changes they hope to implement during their time in leadership roles.