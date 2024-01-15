en English
MedTrain+ Launches New Fellowship Program Offering Real-World Research Experience

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
A revolutionary fellowship program, MedTrain+, has been launched with a span of four years from 2022 to 2026. The fellowship aims to boost the creative, entrepreneurial, and innovative capacity of researchers through advanced training and international mobility.

The program is set to offer opportunities to 50 candidates at two different levels through two separate calls.

Academic and Non-Academic Experience

MedTrain+ fellows will be stationed at one of nine CÚRAM academic institutions. However, an integral part of the MedTrain+ experience is a secondment to a non-academic research partner. This partner can be situated anywhere around the world that aligns with the research, training, and career development objectives of the fellows. This unique approach is designed to provide a comprehensive experience that extends beyond academic environments, fostering practical and professional growth in real-world research settings.

A Broad Spectrum of Expertise

CÚRAM’s areas of expertise are vast, encompassing Biomaterials and Drug Delivery, MedTech AI, Machine Learning, Medical Imaging and Soft Robotics, and Immuno Engineering. This broad spectrum allows fellows to explore and contribute to a wide range of research areas. The total gross remuneration costs for researchers at different levels are outlined, along with a contribution to research costs.

Application Details

The application deadline for the MedTrain+ Fellowships is February 12th, 2024. The specifics about eligibility for the MedTrain+ Fellowships have not been provided in the content snippet, implying that interested individuals should seek further information from the program’s official sources or announcement materials to determine the specific criteria for application.

With this innovative program, MedTrain+ is set to redefine the way research is conducted, offering researchers a robust platform for growth, development, and global exposure.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

