MBZUAI Celebrates Women's Achievements in AI for International Women's Day 2024

To mark International Women's Day 2024, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is spotlighting the exceptional contributions of five women in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring the institution's commitment to fostering gender equity in STEM. With a female student body making up 28% of its enrollment, five full-time female faculty members, 40 female researchers, and a workforce that boasts gender balance, MBZUAI is leading by example in the Emirates.

Empowering Women in AI

Among the celebrated individuals are Dr. Farida Al Hosani, vice president of MBZUAI's Alumni Advisory Board, and Dr. Hanan Aldarmaki, an assistant professor specializing in natural language processing. Their groundbreaking work not only advances AI technologies but also paves the way for future female leaders in the field. Salma Alrashdi, a master's student with a focus on healthcare applications of AI, and Karima Kadaoui, a research assistant working to democratize NLP tasks for the Arabic language, demonstrate the diverse potential of AI in solving real-world problems. Additionally, Hawua Olamide Toyin, another master's student, is researching sustainable models for speech recognition and synthesis, further highlighting the innovative spirit of women at MBZUAI.

Creating a Diverse AI Community

MBZUAI's commitment to gender equity extends beyond its student body and faculty. By cultivating an environment where women can thrive as leaders, researchers, and innovators, the university is actively contributing to a more inclusive and diversified AI community. The stories of these five women exemplify the university's mission to inspire and include more female representation in STEM fields, particularly in the rapidly evolving sector of artificial intelligence.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The achievements of these women are not only commendable but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians worldwide. By showcasing the success of its female faculty, researchers, and students, MBZUAI hopes to encourage more women to pursue careers in AI and STEM at large. This initiative aligns with broader global efforts to achieve gender equality in STEM by 2030, as part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The celebration of these women's achievements at MBZUAI for International Women's Day 2024 is a testament to the university's ongoing efforts to break down barriers and foster an inclusive environment where every individual has the opportunity to excel. As the world continues to recognize the critical role of diversity in driving innovation, MBZUAI's commitment to gender equity in AI positions it as a leader in shaping the future of technology.