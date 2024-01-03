en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Maura Dineen Bids Farewell: Moynalvey NS Principal Retires After Two Decades

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Maura Dineen Bids Farewell: Moynalvey NS Principal Retires After Two Decades

After almost two decades of unwavering commitment to education, Maura Dineen, the esteemed principal of Moynalvey NS in Co Galway, has bid adieu to her role. She marked her final day at the school on the Friday preceding Christmas, as the students embarked on their holiday break. Originating from Carraroe and an alumnus of Mary Immaculate in Limerick, Maura began her educational journey in Dublin before joining Moynalvey NS in 2004.

From Teacher to Teaching Principal

Over her tenure, Maura transitioned from a teacher to the teaching principal, a mantle she assumed in 2019. Despite confronting cultural shifts and challenges, she seamlessly adapted to the rural environment, gaining insights into the local farming culture, and endorsing the community’s passion for sports and outdoor activities. Under her leadership, the school witnessed growth from four to six class teachers and two learning support teachers, nurturing 144 children.

Maura’s Future Endeavors

Choosing to retire early, Maura intends to focus on her personal interests, which include painting and traveling. She also plans to delve into volunteer work, expressing a desire to continue contributing to education in some capacity. The departure brings with it a gamut of emotions, a mix of sadness and excitement for the future.

Memorable Moments and Family Ties

Maura fondly reminisces her involvement in the community’s ‘Oskars,’ where she performed a lead role, a stint that brought her closer to the Moynalvey community. Her family, including her son James, an Air Corps pilot, and her daughter Róisn, a Criminology and Law student, have all grown into successful adults. The community of Moynalvey bids farewell to a dedicated educator and looks forward to her future contributions.

0
Education Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
22 seconds ago
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
A potential overdose incident at the JR./SR. High School in the Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District, New York, was successfully averted on December 18, thanks to the quick-thinking school staff who had undergone training on how to use narcan, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses. The event underscored the growing need for such measures in
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
Pulwama's Private Schools Fail to Renew Registrations: Education in Jeopardy
18 mins ago
Pulwama's Private Schools Fail to Renew Registrations: Education in Jeopardy
Hyderabad Education Board Announces Registration Deadlines for 11th-Grade Annual Exams 2024
19 mins ago
Hyderabad Education Board Announces Registration Deadlines for 11th-Grade Annual Exams 2024
Virginia to Honor Black History with New Highway Markers
4 mins ago
Virginia to Honor Black History with New Highway Markers
Inaugural Association of Pickleball Players U.S. Collegiate Championships Kick Off in Indiana
10 mins ago
Inaugural Association of Pickleball Players U.S. Collegiate Championships Kick Off in Indiana
Fiji Year Eight Examination 2023: Pass Rate Rises to 67%
11 mins ago
Fiji Year Eight Examination 2023: Pass Rate Rises to 67%
Latest Headlines
World News
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
18 seconds
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
22 seconds
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
39 seconds
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
47 seconds
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
49 seconds
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
1 min
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
1 min
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
1 min
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
1 min
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
12 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
25 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app