Maura Dineen Bids Farewell: Moynalvey NS Principal Retires After Two Decades

After almost two decades of unwavering commitment to education, Maura Dineen, the esteemed principal of Moynalvey NS in Co Galway, has bid adieu to her role. She marked her final day at the school on the Friday preceding Christmas, as the students embarked on their holiday break. Originating from Carraroe and an alumnus of Mary Immaculate in Limerick, Maura began her educational journey in Dublin before joining Moynalvey NS in 2004.

From Teacher to Teaching Principal

Over her tenure, Maura transitioned from a teacher to the teaching principal, a mantle she assumed in 2019. Despite confronting cultural shifts and challenges, she seamlessly adapted to the rural environment, gaining insights into the local farming culture, and endorsing the community’s passion for sports and outdoor activities. Under her leadership, the school witnessed growth from four to six class teachers and two learning support teachers, nurturing 144 children.

Maura’s Future Endeavors

Choosing to retire early, Maura intends to focus on her personal interests, which include painting and traveling. She also plans to delve into volunteer work, expressing a desire to continue contributing to education in some capacity. The departure brings with it a gamut of emotions, a mix of sadness and excitement for the future.

Memorable Moments and Family Ties

Maura fondly reminisces her involvement in the community’s ‘Oskars,’ where she performed a lead role, a stint that brought her closer to the Moynalvey community. Her family, including her son James, an Air Corps pilot, and her daughter Róisn, a Criminology and Law student, have all grown into successful adults. The community of Moynalvey bids farewell to a dedicated educator and looks forward to her future contributions.