Matthews Children's Foundation Grants $1,000 to Christ the Teacher Catholic School's McAuley Learning Center

A significant boost to Christ the Teacher Catholic School's McAuley Learning Center arrived on February 14, as a $1,000 grant from the Matthews Children's Foundation was presented. The funds will be utilized to purchase math manipulatives and reading comprehension materials, specifically designed to cater to students with learning differences.

A Valentine's Day Surprise

Valentine's Day took on a special meaning for the McAuley Learning Center at Christ the Teacher Catholic School. Cole Hutchinson and Julie Henessey, representing Daniels & Hutchinson Funeral Home, made their way to the school to deliver a heartwarming gift. In their hands, they held a check for $1,000 from the Matthews Children's Foundation.

Empowering Learning for All

The McAuley Learning Center provides specialized education for students with learning differences. This generous grant will enable the center to acquire essential math manipulatives and reading comprehension materials. These resources are vital in creating an inclusive and empowering learning environment, tailored to meet the unique needs of each student.

A Legacy of Giving

The Matthews Children's Foundation, a collaborative effort of Matthews Aurora Funeral Solutions and Matthews Cemetery Products, has a rich history of supporting local children's charities. Since its inception in 1992, the foundation has distributed nearly $5 million to various causes across the United States. Their commitment to nurturing young learners and fostering inclusive education is truly commendable.