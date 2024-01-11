en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader

In the realm of corporate leadership, the journey of Mary Ludden stands as a beacon illuminating the path of resilience and adaptability. A former struggling student-athlete, she has emerged as a successful corporate executive, her story resonating with the power of determination and the ability to transform life’s challenges into stepping stones.

From Student-Athlete to Corporate Executive

Her journey began at Ohio University, where she attempted to balance a Division 1 swimming program with her academic responsibilities. However, she soon realized the need for flexibility to work and build her resume. When this request was denied, she made the difficult decision to leave the university and return to her hometown in Massachusetts. Here, her father’s tough love approach, charging rent and insisting she get a job, further honed her resolve.

Accompanying this experience was a sense of alienation due to her height, which made her feel out of place. Yet, instead of letting it undermine her, she turned it into a perspective-altering experience, shaping her approach to navigate life’s challenges.

Love, Family, and the Return to Education

The course of life brought love and a family into Ludden’s life. This motivated her to return to education, culminating in a degree in accounting and a minor in finance from the University of Southern Maine. From there, her professional ascent began at Anthem, a health insurance provider. Starting as a Medicare auditor, she climbed the ladder to become vice president and chief operating officer over a span of nineteen years.

Her success can be attributed to her ability to relate to diverse groups of people, a trait recognized and applauded by Aliza Lakhani, regional CEO and dean of Northeastern in Toronto.

Unprepared Yet Unfazed

One of Ludden’s key learnings from her corporate journey was to seize opportunities, even when unprepared. A pivotal moment was her recommendation for a contract administration role, which dramatically altered her career trajectory. Undeterred by her initial lack of readiness, she said ‘yes’ to the challenge, setting a precedent for her future endeavours.

She later earned an MBA and pursued a Ph.D. in public policy analysis, reflecting her dream of working in academia. Through her journey, Mary Ludden underscores the importance of education, the power of finding common ground with diverse groups, and the transformative impact of embracing new challenges with a ‘yes’.

0
Education
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
12 mins ago
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
In an attempt to reflect the timeless wisdom of Rabindranath Tagore, Bhoomika Theatre Group is set to bring the story ‘The Parrot’s Training’ to life on stage with their play, ‘Vihanga Prahasanam’ (Chilaka Chaduvu). This performance, directed by Udaya Bhanu Garikipati, is a deep critique of the conventional and mechanical education system. The Story’s Irony
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
Province Appoints Specialist to Investigate Seine River School Division's Budget Deficit
38 mins ago
Province Appoints Specialist to Investigate Seine River School Division's Budget Deficit
Taylor School District's Restructuring Plan in Response to Anticipated Budget Deficit
40 mins ago
Taylor School District's Restructuring Plan in Response to Anticipated Budget Deficit
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
33 mins ago
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Walter Lanier Spearheads Plan to Transform Milwaukee for Black Residents
34 mins ago
Walter Lanier Spearheads Plan to Transform Milwaukee for Black Residents
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
35 mins ago
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
2 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
3 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
16 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
16 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
16 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
16 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
17 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app