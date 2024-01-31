Marquette University: Surpassing Goals and Forging Innovative Partnerships

In his 10th annual Presidential Address, Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell underscored the institution's significant accomplishments and unveiled ambitious plans for the future. Lovell's address highlighted the university's triumph in surpassing the $750 million fundraising goal for the 'Time to Rise' campaign. A grand total of $767 million has been amassed to date, reflecting the university's potent capacity to mobilize philanthropic support from its community. Despite this milestone, Lovell emphasized that the campaign will continue to pursue its objectives until its completion in June 2024.

'Time to Rise' Campaign Success

The 'Time to Rise' campaign has seen an overwhelming response, with contributions surpassing the initial goal by a significant margin. This campaign is a testament to the generosity of the Marquette community, which continually backs the institution's commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Groundbreaking Partnership With Fork Farms

One of the significant announcements included in Lovell's address was the commencement of a pioneering partnership with Fork Farms. This collaboration makes Marquette the first university to team up with the company, recognized for its cutting-edge indoor hydroponics technology. This partnership aligns perfectly with Marquette's sustainability efforts and is aimed at addressing food scarcity on campus and within the local community.

Record-Breaking Year For Research

Marquette has also experienced an unprecedented year for research, with over $40 million in research and development expenditures and $15.3 million in new research funding. These numbers reflect Marquette's ongoing commitment to innovation and discovery, further bolstering its reputation as a top-tier academic institution.

Focus on Student Success

Marquette's focus on student success is unmistakable, with significant investments in resources and experts to improve graduation and retention rates, as well as career outcomes. The forthcoming Lemonis Center for Student Success, set to centralize campus-wide services, is another stride in bolstering student support. Marquette University, a Catholic, Jesuit institution based in Milwaukee, continues to uphold its long-standing commitment to comprehensive academic offerings and student success. The university's national ranking in the top 20% and recognition for undergraduate teaching, innovation, and job placement further cement its prestigious status.