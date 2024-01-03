en English
Education

Mariam Albatool School’s €1.6M Debt Written Off by Maltese Government

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Mariam Albatool School’s €1.6M Debt Written Off by Maltese Government

In a move reflecting on the Maltese government’s commitment to high-quality education, a debt of 1.6 million euros owed by the Mariam Albatool School has been written off. This decision, sanctioned by the cabinet in June 2022, was not publicly announced. This school, a non-profit and charitable institution, is a significant pillar of the Muslim community in Malta. The government’s action emphasizes the critical role of educational institutions in serving public interest, irrespective of their financial circumstances.

Recurring Support for Mariam Albatool School

This isn’t the first instance of financial backing for the school from the government. In 2017, a debt of 400,000 euros was forgiven, and the institution has been receiving government loans annually to mitigate its financial challenges. The government’s steps underscore its commitment to ensuring that the school continues to serve its community and uphold its educational standards.

Financial Struggles Leading to Operational Changes

The school has grappled with significant financial struggles, which led to the shut down of its secondary education operations in 2017. Currently, the Mariam Albatool School focuses on providing quality education to kindergarten and primary students. Despite these challenges, the school’s unwavering dedication to its mission has ensured its continued functioning.

Government Support During COVID-19 Pandemic

In addition to financial aid, the government also demonstrated support for the school during the COVID-19 pandemic by subsidizing the salaries of its staff. This move was instrumental in ensuring that the educational institution could continue to operate under challenging circumstances. Today, the Mariam Albatool School operates from the Islamic Centre in Corradino, a place that also houses the island’s main mosque, standing as a testament to the resilience of the community it serves.

Education Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

