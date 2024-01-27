Mapata Competition: Champion Pauline Lopez's Initiative to Uplift Grassroots Taekwondo

In an unprecedented move, the Amoranto Stadium in Roces Avenue, Quezon City, is set to host a taekwondo event of an exceptional kind this Sunday. The Mapata competition, spearheaded by renowned taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez, aims to uplift grassroots-level athletes and foster a competitive mindset among youth. The event, marking the first of its kind in Quezon City, has garnered an expected participation of at least 600 students.

Mapata: Merging Regions and Fostering Competition

The Mapata competition, a unique initiative in the field of martial arts, brings together participants from Makati, Pasay, and Taguig. The name 'Mapata' is an amalgamation of these regions, reflecting the unity and camaraderie the event aims to inspire. The competition, scheduled to commence at 10 a.m., is designed to be inclusive, welcoming participants from toddlers to seniors, up to 18 years old.

More than Medals: Fostering a Sense of Achievement

While the event is competitive in nature, its primary focus extends beyond the awarding of medals. Champion Pauline Lopez emphasizes the importance of the event as a platform for young athletes to set goals and foster a competitive mindset outside their regular training. It aims to instill a sense of achievement in joining the event itself, regardless of the final outcome.

Shiro: Cultivating the Next Generation of Taekwondo Practitioners

Lopez's taekwondo school, Shiro, will also be participating in the competition. It serves as a testament to Lopez's commitment to the sport, her dedication to inspiring and cultivating the next generation of taekwondo practitioners. With the support of her management company, Virtual Playground, and guidance from experienced practitioners, Lopez aims to pass on her knowledge and values, emphasizing discipline both inside and outside the sport.